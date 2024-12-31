Dense fog advisory extended into more of Broward, Miami-Dade counties on NYE morning

A dense fog advisory has been extended to cover more of South Florida, dropping visibility in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
The advisory went into effect Monday evening in Southwest Florida and parts of our area at 10 p.m. and will continue through 10 a.m. Tuesday. The areas impacted include metro and coastal Broward and Miami-Dade counties, including the cities of Hialeah, Davie, Carol City, Coral Springs, Kendale Lakes, Miami, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, Miramar, Sawgrass Mills Mall, Pembroke Pines, Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, Kendall, Hollywood, Sunrise, Fort Lauderdale and more.
Warm air was drawn across the southwest coastline and spread eastward late Monday night.
With light winds, moving the moisture-laden air over the cooler near-shore Gulf waters, low clouds and fog developed.
Morning commuters that use US-41, Alligator Alley, Krome Avenue or US-27 to Lake Okeechobee, should use caution and expect reduced visibilities Tuesday morning.
Sunshine and dry conditions will erode the fog through the morning, yielding a warm and bright afternoon to close out 2024.
Tips from the National Weather Service
Driving Rules
- Drive with lights on low beam.
- Reduce speed. Allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.
- Avoid crossing traffic unless absolutely necessary.
- Listen for traffic you cannot see.
- Use wipers and defroster as necessary for maximum vision.
- Be patient! Don't pass lines of traffic.
- Unless absolutely necessary, don't stop on any freeway or other heavily traveled road.
- If your car is disabled or you can’t continue, pull well onto the shoulder and turn off lights. Move away from your vehicle.
- Consider postponing your trip until the fog clears.
- Be especially cautious in and near school zones. Watch for flashing yellow or red signals on school buses. Watch for children waiting for buses in the fog.
- Also, be aware that smoke from grass and forest fires along roadways can combine with fog to rapidly drop visiblities to zero.