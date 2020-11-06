Heavy Rain Is South Florida's Biggest Potential Threat From Eta

South Florida will likely deal with a stormy end of the weekend and start to the week due to effects from what's now Tropical Depression Eta.

By Friday evening, Tropical Depression Eta had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving northeast at 8 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. The forecast had it strengthening to a tropical storm Friday night before nearing the Cayman Islands Saturday and crossing Cuba Sunday.

From there, it could reach Florida or at least come close enough to assure heavy rains. South Florida remained in Eta's cone of concern Friday and will likely deal with added moisture, significant rain and storm chances, and the risk of flooding early next week.

With the possibility of up to 10 inches of rain over the next five days, a flood watch has been issued for South Florida's metro areas, beginning Friday night and lasting through Tuesday evening. Additionally, with gusty winds expected, a wind advisory will go into effect Friday night and last through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Forecasters noted that rainfall and wind hazards will extend beyond Eta's cone, and that Tropical Storm Warnings for Cuba and the Cayman Islands extend outside the cone. Watches are likely to be issued for portions of South Florida and the Keys Friday night.

Cities in South Florida started preparing for Eta's impacts by providing sandbags to residents and closing coronavirus testing sites.

The South Florida Water Management District is lowering canals and staffing pump stations and control rooms. Officials advised residents to secure any loose items that could clog storm drains or swales.

Residents were also advised to not drive or walk through standing water, as it may be deeper than it appears.