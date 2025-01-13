More cool weather coming to South Florida. Here's when it will get here, temps to expect

Winter's chill will continue to grip the eastern portion of the United States this week as another shot of coke air drops into the Great Lakes and Northeast.

While temperatures in those locations may run 10 to 15 degrees below normal at times through Friday, Florida will benefit from a cooler trend, too.

Although not as drastic and certainly not the coldest air to roll into Florida this season, morning lows will return to the lower to mid 50s Thursday and Friday.

Additionally, the cooler air will help to hold afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the end of the week.

The pleasantly cool weather will hang around through Saturday before highs near 80 return by Sunday.

Throughout the period, South Florida’s forecast remains rain-free as January marches on with abnormally dry conditions.