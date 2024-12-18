Parts of Broward County under flood advisory due to slow-moving storms

Flood advisories are in effect for parts of Broward County, and one was extended until 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy rain was expected as slow-moving thunderstorms hit the region, and some areas could expect minor flooding.

The areas that could get some flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, Cooper City, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Oakland Park, Hillsboro Beach, Sea Ranch Lakes, Pompano Beach Airport and Terra Mar.

Heavy rains leading to street flooding on various surface roadways. This video is from West Sunrise Blvd and NW 7th Avenue. Also getting reports of flooding along N Federal Hwy near Commercial Blvd. Please use caution and do not attempt to drive through high waters! pic.twitter.com/RZAnTyFV6q — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) December 18, 2024

Up to 2 inches of rain have already falling in the region with an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain expected throughout the morning.

A second advisory was issued for the bulk of Broward County until 11:15 a.m.