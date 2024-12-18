first alert weather

Parts of Broward County under flood advisory due to slow-moving storms

Up to 2 inches of rain have already falling in the region with an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain expected throughout the morning.

By Chelsea Ambriz

Flood advisories are in effect for parts of Broward County, and one was extended until 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy rain was expected as slow-moving thunderstorms hit the region, and some areas could expect minor flooding.

The areas that could get some flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, Cooper City, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Oakland Park, Hillsboro Beach, Sea Ranch Lakes, Pompano Beach Airport and Terra Mar.

A second advisory was issued for the bulk of Broward County until 11:15 a.m.

