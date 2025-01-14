Dense fog advisory: Visibility drops to less than a mile in parts of South Florida

Some parts of South Florida, especially Homestead, had a foggy start to Tuesday.

A dense fog advisory went into effect at 7:35 a.m. and will be in place until 10 a.m. for Broward and Miami-Dade counties, the National Weather Service said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In Miami, visibility was down to 6 miles. Normal is 10 miles.

Opa-locka was at 6 miles, Pembroke Pines was at 2 miles and Homestead dropped to just .6 miles of visibility by the time the advisory went into effect.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Calm, light winds allowed for this fog to develop, NBC6 Meteorologist Chelsea Ambriz said.

"Temperatures are in the upper-60s, and our dew points are also in the upper-60s. That's why it feels warms, it feels humid, it feels muggy out there this morning, and that's what's creating that fog," she said.

Tips from the National Weather Service for driving in fog

Drive with lights on low beam.

Reduce speed. Allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.

Avoid crossing traffic unless absolutely necessary.

Listen for traffic you cannot see.

Use wipers and defroster as necessary for maximum vision.

Be patient! Don't pass lines of traffic.

Unless absolutely necessary, don't stop on any freeway or other heavily traveled road.

If your car is disabled or you can’t continue, pull well onto the shoulder and turn off lights. Move away from your vehicle.

Consider postponing your trip until the fog clears.

Be especially cautious in and near school zones. Watch for flashing yellow or red signals on school buses. Watch for children waiting for buses in the fog.

Also, be aware that smoke from grass and forest fires along roadways can combine with fog to rapidly drop visiblities to zero.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.