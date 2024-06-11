Weather

WATCH SKY CAM: South Florida sees downpours amid Flood Watch

Rainfall totals through the end of the week could near 7”-10”+

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of South Florida until Wednesday night, and the region is already seeing rainy commutes and cloudy skies.

Broward and Miami-Dade are just two of seven counties in the watch but make up the largest population center at risk.

Flooding threats and scattered storms will last through the week and into the weekend.

https://x.com/NWSMiami/status/1800448173963686328

LIVE RADAR: Flood watch issued for South Florida as heavy rain moves in

Today's forecast

Use the NBC6 app to follow the rain with the interactive radar display from First Alert Doppler 6000.

