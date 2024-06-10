Flood watch issued for South Florida with heavy rainfall expected

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for South Florida Monday afternoon, just ahead of the onset of a very wet pattern for the area.

The watch, in effect until Wednesday night, signals the expectation of heavy rainfall that may cause flooding in the watch area.

Broward and Miami-Dade are just two of seven counties in the watch but make up the largest population center at risk.

A plume of very rich, tropical air will move across the region early Tuesday morning and support rounds of heavy rain for the next several days.

The two-day period of Tuesday and Wednesday could yield 3 to 6 inches of rain across the NBC6 viewing area, with locally heavier amounts possible.

Some thunderstorms will accompany the on and off downpours this week, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

Flood Watch is in effect from Midnight tonight through Wednesday evening for all of our South FL counties. Periods of heavy rain due to enhanced tropical moisture may lead to flooding, especially in urban and poor drainage locations. #Flwx pic.twitter.com/yTlPRk3LkZ — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 10, 2024

Given a very wet forecast over the next several days, it’s possible the watch could be extended beyond Wednesday.

