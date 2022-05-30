Storms Could Bring Flooding Threat During Memorial Day in South Florida

It likely won't be a Memorial Day holiday to remember across South Florida with showers and storms bringing the threat of potential flooding.

A flood advisory had been in effect for the northeast portion of Miami-Dade County until 9 a.m. The atmosphere is charged and it looks like there could be one, maybe two rounds of showers and storms on Memorial Day. Heavy rain and localized flooding look to be the impacts here.

Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

Rain chances will remain high over the next few days and then we dial it back a bit later this week.

Highs will push into the mid to upper 80s each day, typical for this time of the year.

Wet weather for Memorial Day brought on flooding concerns in South Florida as well as holiday travel delays. NBC 6's Julie Leonardi and Laura Rodriguez report