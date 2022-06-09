Flash Flood Warnings in Broward, Miami-Dade: Open for First Alert Doppler 6000

Flash flood warnings were issued for portions of Miami-Dade and Broward Thursday afternoon as more storms were moving through the area.

The first flash flood warning was issued for southern Broward and remained in effect until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

As of 1:49 p.m., City of Hollywood emergency management reported up to two inches of rain had fallen, with additional rainfall amounts up to three inches possible.

Areas that could experience flash flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Hallandale, Dania Beach, West Park, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Ravenswood Estates, Estates Of Fort Lauderdale, Oak

Point, Chambers Estates, Port Everglades, Chula Vista, Melrose Park, Pembroke Park, Hollywood Downtown, Intersection I-595 and I-95 and Riverland Village.

Flash Flood Warning including Hollywood FL, Hallandale Beach FL and Dania Beach FL until 5:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/LVmfxAeE79 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 9, 2022

A second flash flood warning was also issued for parts of southern Broward and northern Miami-Dade until 5:15 p.m.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Surfside, Miami Gardens, Hallandale, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, West Park, Miami Springs, Miami Shores and North Bay Village.

Flash Flood Warning including Miami FL, Hialeah FL and Hollywood FL until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/1klR5fDDFZ — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 9, 2022

A third flash flood warning was issued for a portion of southern Miami-Dade until 5:45 p.m. that includes Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, South Miami Heights and other areas.

Flash Flood Warning including Cutler Bay FL, South Miami Heights FL and Palmetto Bay FL until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/9zVBbYg6S5 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 9, 2022

South Florida will be dodging rain through the work week and into the start of the weekend as the summer storm season is officially here.

The area will be stuck in this stubborn weather pattern featuring morning sunshine and afternoon storms through Saturday. Highs each day will top out in the upper 80s.

It looks like the pattern begins to shift Sunday and into next week. South Florida will still see scattered afternoon storms Sunday but not quite the same coverage.

Early next week looks even drier. Highs will push back to the 90s.