Stormy, Windy Conditions Push in For Father's Day in South Florida

Rain chances will be much higher today (60%) than Saturday (20%), but the focus will still remain inland where there are higher chances versus the beaches where there are lower chances.

Storms could fire up as early as noon or 1 p.m. and some inland storms have the potential to be strong to severe with the wind being the biggest concern.

Expect a high of 91° with feels-like temps around 100°.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Similar weather is expected Monday with a 50% chance of afternoon storms, especially for our inland locations.

Scattered showers and storms will linger through Monday and Tuesday. We look to dry out again by the middle of next week.