Summer Pattern of Afternoon Storms, Humid Conditions Returns in South Florida

Winds will be light, so conditions may feel a bit more uncomfortable than usual

South Florida will be feeling a lot like residents in the area are used to in late August - dodging raindrops in the afternoon and feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

The area is looking at a typical summer day Monday with scattered afternoon storms and highs in the low 90s.  Most of these should taper off by early evening.

Winds will be light, so conditions may feel a bit more uncomfortable than usual. Rain chances creep lower Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances dipping to 20-30%.

You'll notice the beach breeze picking up along with rain chances also increasing later this week and weekend. Look for highs in the low 90s and rain chances around 40%.

