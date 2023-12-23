Today's Forecast

South Floridians were able to enjoy plenty of sunshine on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the skies will not be nearly as bright the next few days. And while Sunday’s forecast remains on track, we're raising our rain chances on Christmas Day. Rip currents will remain an issue at the beach through Monday.

Saturday night will be cloudy and breezy with a 20 percent chance of rain. The low is 68 degrees.

Sunday is partly sunny and breezy with a 20 percent rain chance. So, the showers are isolated, we can’t take the rain completely out of the forecast. The high pops up to 78 degree, which is exactly normal.

Christmas Eve continues to look decent with only a passing shower at most, but many folks may enjoy completely dry weather in the evening.

Monday’s rain chances are up to 30 percent and these scattered showers could happen at any time of the day. There is a pretty good batch of rain that some models bring in as early as late afternoon and other models hold off until the evening.

For that reason, we just want everyone to know it will not be a great day. Even if we can hold the showers off, the clouds will persist. Our high is up to 79 degrees.

A cold front will bring rain Wednesday and Thursday. Much cooler and drier weather arrives Friday and Saturday with an even stronger cold front arriving at some point New Year’s weekend.

It might very well be that New Year’s Eve is the coldest day of the season, but we’ll be able to talk numbers more as we get closer.