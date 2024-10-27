Tropical depression could form in central Caribbean soon

While the 2024 hurricane season moves closer to the finish line as the final days of October pass by, the Atlantic basic is still being monitored for development.

The National Hurricane Center is watching the southwest to central Caribbean Sea for possible development by next weekend.

As of Sunday evening, a medium chance for development remains in place at 40%. A tropical depression may form in this general area over the next several days.

Should development take shape, its trajectory would likely take the system into the southwestern Atlantic and no pose a threat to Florida, nor the United States.

While late in the season, the Caribbean typically is the most likely area to see development late-October into early November.

So far, the season has produced 15 named storms and 10 hurricanes.

The next name on the 2024 season list is “Patty.”