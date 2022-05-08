Wet, Humid Morning to Kick Off Mother's Day in South Florida

Sunday morning begins with some widely scattered storms streaking across the area from west to east, mainly from Miami and south.

Rain chances will drop from 30% this morning to 10% this afternoon to 0% this evening.

Expect near-record highs of 93° and while it will be muggy, the humidity is a notch lower than Saturday.

A cold front will come through on Monday morning.

Expect a high of 86° on Monday afternoon with gusty northeast winds and gradually dropping humidity.

Tuesday will be gorgeous with a high of 84° and comfortable humidity (for this time of the year) all day.