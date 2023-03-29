first alert weather

Wet Weather to Begin Wednesday Afternoon. Check the NBC 6 Radar to See When it Will Rain Near You

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

We have a front on the move but it doesn't roll into South Florida until later this afternoon and this evening.

This will allow temperatures to once again push into the mid-upper-80s with humidity.

The wet weather looks to begin after lunch and continue into early Thursday.

The weather behind the front will be a pleasant change.

After a round of morning showers, Thursday afternoon numbers will top out in the low-80s with lower humidity.

There will be a stiff breeze, so maybe skip the boat and beach this time around. Very similar conditions are expected Friday with less rain and more sunshine.

We warm back up this weekend with isolated showers in the cards.

 

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
