Body of Federal Prosecutor Found on Hollywood Beach

An investigation continues after the man was found in the water early Wednesday morning. (Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017)

Authorities are investigating after a body found at Hollywood Beach earlier this week was identified as a federal prosecutor from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami.

Hollywood Police confirmed that the body of Beranton J. Whisenant Jr., 37, was found Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed Thursday that Whisenant was a federal prosecutor in their office.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office family is deeply saddened by his death. He was a wonderful lawyer and great colleague," the office said in a statement. "We will miss him deeply. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family."



Police said they're investigating the cause of death.

The body was found in the water near Magnolia Terrace early Wednesday.

Whisenant's LinkedIn profile said he has been an assistant U.S. attorney since January 2017. He received his law degree from the University of Florida in 2004 and had been a partner at Foley & Mansfield, PLLP before joining the U.S. Attorney's Office.

