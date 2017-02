Davie Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday.

Devin James Clare was last seen at 6000 Palm Trace Landings Drive, police said Wednesday. Clare takes the school bus but never got on the bus and never made it to New River Middle School, where he's in 8th grade, officials said.

Clare has brown hair and brown eyes and has two spike earrings in his ears. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Davie Police at 954-693-8200.