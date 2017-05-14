Car Slams Through Hialeah Domino's Pizzeria

A Domino's pizza driver accidentally drove her car through the pizza shop in Hialeah. NBC 6 Reporter Erika Glover has the story. (Published 19 minutes ago)

An employee at a Domino’s pizza in Hialeah is lucky to be alive after a close call with his own delivery driver. The driver drove her car through the entrance of the store, which is now boarded up, and ended up right in the kitchen.

Christopher Penas says he was in the right place at the right time. “Thank God I was on the other side of the store because I would have been hit by the car or anything else that was there,” said Penas.

The incident happened on Sunday at 10 a.m. on 20th Avenue in Hialeah. Employees say they are thankful no customers were at the counter picking up their order at the time.

“Usually at that time, we already have customers inside, but at least it happened before we even opened the store,” said Penas.

The driver was visibly shaken up and injured with bloody bruises and bandages wrapped around her left hand.

“I just heard something like a big bang and then I just saw in slow motion the car just driving right in and there was glass everywhere,” said Penas.

The store is temporarily closed as repairs are made.