Construction on $55 million Port Everglades bypass road underway

Traffic near Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades can bring some headaches, but soon there will be a new way to get around the area with the Port Everglades Bypass Road Project.

“It brings a direct line to our new convention center as well as our new Omni hotel is coming online. More importantly, it relieves our traffic congestion at U.S. 1 and Southeast 17th Street Causeway. Especially our folks who live in Harbordale and Harbor Beach, they’ve been thirsty for this for so long," said Lamar Fisher, Broward County Commissioner for District 4.

Construction on the bypass road within Port Everglades got underway on May 1st. The goal is to improve connectivity to Southeast 17th Street, the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center and access to Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The project extends from the intersection of U.S. 1 and State Road 84 to the intersection of Eisenhower Boulevard and Southeast 20th Street.

“It really meets the need of the traveling public to provide alternate roads from State Road 84 to our new convention center,” said Trevor Fisher, Director of Public Works for Broward County.

The $55 million dollar project is funded by the state gas tax, Broward’s penny surtax, the enterprise fund through Port Everglades and a grant agreement between the Florida Department of Transportation and Broward County.

“It’s a lot of money, but at the end of the day, it’s going to be a game changer for this immediate area, said Commissioner Fisher.

Drivers and Fort Lauderdale residents had a lot to say about the new road that will soon impact their commute.

“I think anything that helps the traffic, specifically this intersection right here on U.S. 1 and Southeast 17th Street is pretty bad,” said driver Jud Black, who frequently visits the area.

“I think it’s too late. I think they should have done this 40 years ago when they talked about it. I don’t see what it’s going to do for this particular intersection which is beach traffic primarily,” said longtime Fort Lauderdale resident Burke Mooney.

“It seems like any addition to keep traffic flowing would be an improvement,” said driver Carey.

The bypass road will allow drivers to skip security if they don’t plan on going into the port and will have one lane in each direction.

“They can expect from State Road 84, it’s approximately a one mile road. There’s no traffic signals or stop signs. Just a direct through right to our convention center and our hotel. Obviously fully secured from our port because we want to protect our assets at the port and also automated signalization too. If traffic is backed up we can notify you that way as well through our app,” said Commissioner Fisher.

The road will also include a 1,300-foot elevated section just for cars that will be separate from local and port traffic.

“This is approximately one mile through the port and the roadway has no signals so it’s really a straight shot. Probably three to five minute drive and you’re there. We also have a raised area where we will have a roundabout where the port functions can circle within the port without interference of this roadway, said Director Fisher.

Long term, project leaders hope to use this project as a starting point to eventually seamlessly connect Port Everglades and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The expected completion date for the Port Everglades Bypass Road project is late November 2025.

More information on the project can be found here: Port Everglades Bypass Road - YouTube.