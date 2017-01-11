A judge dropped charges Wednesday against a Miam-Dade firefighter who was arrested for pointing a gun at a police officer.

Nicholas Marian, 55, was granted Stand Your Ground immunity in a bizarre encounter with a Miami Shores police officer. Fellow firefighters who had been rallying behind Marian were at the courthouse celebrating the ruling.

The firefighter was arrested in March of 2016 for drawing his shot gun at an officer who knocked on his front door. Police responded to Marian's home after getting a complaint about an erratic driver in the neighborhood.

Marian's pick-up truck matched the description of the vehicle involved. When the officer knocked on his door, Marian opened it while holding a shotgun.

The firefighter argues that he always answers his door with the gun in hand as a means of protection because he lives in a rough part of town. According to a police report, Marian told officers he was drunk.

Shortly after his arrest, Marian was relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of the case. It's unclear if he will be reinstated.