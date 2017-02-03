Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

Police in Fort Lauderdale are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead Friday morning.

The incident happened near Broward Boulevard and Northwest 14th Avenue around 6 a.m. A man was killed at the scene. His identity hasn't been released, but employees at a nearby Salvation Army store say he was a client there.

Traffic was shut down on the westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard as a result, reopening several hours later.

Officials said they were looking for a black BMW 3-series with possible front end damage and said they later found the car off Northwest 89th Avenue and 25th Street in Sunrise.

Raul Zacarias said he spotted the car parked on his street.

"It looked like they were just dumping it, as if it was involved in an accident and something you see out of a movie," he said.

Police said the owner is cooperating with them, but would not confirm if the owner was the one driving at the time of the crash.

Staff at the Salvation Army across the street from the crash scene said the man was a client of the center.

"The staff and residents of the Salvation Army are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic accident this morning that involved one of our clients," the Salvation Army of Broward County said in a statement. "He was a gentle man that was trying his best to get back on his feet and become independent. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. He will truly be missed."