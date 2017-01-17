Evidence Against Ex-Cop Charged in Corey Jones Killing Released | NBC 6 South Florida
Evidence Against Ex-Cop Charged in Corey Jones Killing Released

    NBC 6's Jamie Guirola pores over a trove of documents released in the deadly police shooting of Corey Jones.

    Prosecutors released the evidence collected against a former South Florida police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a black drummer whose vehicle had broken down on I-95.

    The Palm Beach County state attorney's office Tuesday released to defense attorneys and to the public over 1,000 documents, photographs, video and audio recordings from the investigation of the October 2015 shooting of Corey Jones by then-Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja.

    A key piece of evidence is a recorded phone call Jones had with a tow truck dispatcher as Raja is heard approaching.

    Raja is in plain clothes and never identifies himself as a police officer before opening fire.

    Raja is charged with manslaughter and attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty. A court hearing where a trial could be scheduled is set for Feb. 21.

