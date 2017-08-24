NBC 6's Willard Shepard shows us how one company is using the technology to help get your power back up and running after a storm strikes.

Drones Being Used to Go Where Humans Can't After Storms

Stephen Cross is in his first job out of college - a dream job for him. Florida Power and Light handed him the keys to a drone, one of the tools it will use to help get power restored faster in storms.

“We utilize the UAS technology, drones, for inspection and primarily seeing into inaccessible locations.,” said Cross.

He's piloting drones mounted with lightweight cameras that send back live images to headsets like this one and to video feeds into disaster command centers for all to see.

“The drones allowed us to take a look into those locations, identify any issue, report that immediately to the incident commander and then send the right team with the right equipment to remedy the issue,” Cross said.

The ground teams like these know exactly what equipment to take and from the images know the hazards. Florida Power and Light now has 11 of these unmanned aircrafts and they’re assigned to quick special response teams that can be deployed anywhere in South Florida or across the state when the weather experts think a storm is approaching.

“Once we arrive at a location, we can get the aircraft within the air within about 10 minutes,” Cross said.

In the winter, the FAA released new regulations for unmanned aircrafts that opened the door for Stephen to put the flying reconnaissance machines into action more.

The unmanned aircrafts can also reduce the likelihood of injury to emergency responders and FPL’s own teams, according to officials.

But the unmanned aircraft are so new, they don’t even have nicknames. The so far nameless aircraft don’t seem to mind the lack of affection from their handlers. They’re still ready to head to a place no person can go.

The drones are just one element of FPL’s overall plan to keep the power on. By the end of 2017, officials say teams will have reinforced every line running to hospitals, gas stations, grocery stores, police and fire stations in South Florida.