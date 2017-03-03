Heat Struggle With Shot Selection in Loss to Magic

The Miami Heat had a poor night from the field in their 110-99 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday.

As a team, the Heat made 38.5 percent of their field goals in this one. From three-point range, Miami only made eight of their 28 attempts. It was a rough night for a few different players, and the Heat simply never found their rhythm.

The Heat have been one of the NBA's best teams for around a month, and have bolstered their playoff chances immensely. Even with this loss, the Heat still sit in a comfortable position and have several playoff spots within their reach.

Dion Waiters turned in one of his worst performances of the season, with a 1-11 day from the field. Waiters has been a key part of Miami's recent success, but simply did not have his shot working in this one. Waiters also attempted five three-pointers and missed them all. The guard ended up with three points, two rebounds and four assists.

Goran Dragic's night could have been went better as well, as the guard finished 3-14 from the field. Dragic managed to collect 14 points, but this was one of his poorest showings in quite some time as well.

One bright spot for the Heat came from their center, as has been the case for much of this season. Hassan Whiteside had a slow first half, but turned things around in the second half to finish with his usual game. Whiteside had 15 points, 18 rebounds and a block in the loss.

Miami will now get ready for a home-and-home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. First up for the teams, will be a game on Saturday at the American Airlines Arena.