Heat Win 11th Straight in Minnesota

The Miami Heat stretched their win streak to 11 games with a 115-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

Miami scored 71 points in the first half alone, which was the highest scoring half of the season for the team. The Heat opened the game with their best first quarter of the year as well, posting 40 points in that quarter alone. While Minnesota scored a bunch as well, Miami still took a 14-point lead into the locker room at the half.

The Heat used prolific shooting from beyond the three-point line to pad their points total. The Heat shot an unbelievable 78.6% on their three-point attempts in the first half. Goran Dragic was a perfect 5-5 himself on treys in the half, and he wasn't the only player to shine. Rodney McGruder went 3-3 on his three-pointers and Wayne Ellington was perfect on his two attempts as well in the half.

The second half did not begin quite as well for Miami, as Minnesota outscored the Heat by nine in third quarter. The game tightened up at that point, and set up a competitive fourth quarter between the two teams. Miami was able to do just enough to complete the win.

Dragic ended up with 33 points overall and hit a career-high seven three-pointers. The guard added nine assists, two rebounds and a steal in an overall strong effort.

Hassan Whiteside tallied another double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds in the win. The center also added two assists, a steal and a block along the way.

Miami will try to make it a dozen straight when it travels to Milwaukee on Wednesday to take on the Bucks.