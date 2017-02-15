A South Florida couple is facing dozens of charges after they were caught trying to place a credit card skimmer on a fuel pump at a gas station in southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Jorge Enrique Noa-Carreno, 38, and Yamisleidys Llano-Perez, 33, were arrested Tuesday on multiple counts of credit card forgery/intent to defraud, unlawful use of a scanning device, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards and organized scheme to defraud, according to Miami-Dade Police arrest reports.

Noa-Carreno was being held on $87,500 bond Wednesday, jail records showed. Llano-Perez was being held on $102,500 bond. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

According to the arrest reports, the couple was caught installing a credit card skimming device on a fuel pump at the Chevron gas station at 13710 Southwest 152nd Street.

Police found the couple in possession of a total of 10 counterfeit credit cards, as well as a tool used to open fuel pumps, the reports said.

When officers executed a search warrant at the couple's Homestead home, they found a Ford F-250 that had a concealed illegal fuel bladder with the capacity for holding several hundred gallons of fuel, the reports said. They also found two more fuel pump skimmers and three other fuel bladders in their backyard, the reports said.