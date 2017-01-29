An Iranian passenger on a cruise returning to Port Everglades from Mexico said that he was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities on Sunday morning.

Maysam Sodagari, who said he left the port with legal status, has been posting updates of his detention on Facebook, including live video.

On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order including a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

The immediate fallout from Trump's order orginally meant that an untold number of foreign-born U.S. residents now traveling outside the U.S. could be stuck overseas for at least 90 days — despite holding permanent residency "green cards" or other visas.

But on Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said the executive order barring immigration from select countries will not extend to green card holders going forward.

Sodagari was released later Sunday afternoon. According to his his Facebook account, he was released and free to go home.