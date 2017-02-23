ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 18: Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up on the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is finding himself apologizing again for comments he made – this time, telling young girls at a recent school visit they are “supposed to be silent” in life.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Winston made his remarks during a recent speech at an elementary school in St. Petersburg. When he noticed some of the third through fifth graders appearing to be bored, he responded with comments that some have viewed as misogynistic.

"All my young boys, stand up. The ladies, sit down," Winston said, later adding "Now a lot of boys aren't supposed to be soft-spoken. You know what I'm saying? One day y'all are going to have a very deep voice like this (in deep voice). One day, you'll have a very, very deep voice.

"But the ladies, they're supposed to be silent, polite, gentle. My men, my men (are) supposed to be strong.

Winston later told the paper that he “used a poor word choice that may have overshadowed that positive message for some."

The NFL quarterback has spent much of his pro career rehabbing his image after a rocky time in college at Florida State. While leading the Seminoles to a national title and winning the Heisman Trophy in 2013, Winston found himself in the spotlight for several off-field issues – including being accused of sexual assault by a fellow student, a case in which he never was charged but settled a civil suit with the woman recently.