Local, State and Federal Officials React to Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood Airport Shooting | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
Coverage of Deadly Airport Shooting
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Local, State and Federal Officials React to Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood Airport Shooting

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    RAW Video of Second Incident Erupts at Ft Laud Airport. (Published 23 minutes ago)

    In the moments after a deadly shooting inside Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon, state and local officials responded to the incident.

    Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler issued a statement saying the city was working with Broward County and federal officials to help with the investigation and providing aid to those shot, while adding that the thoughts and prayers of the city are with those affected.

    Florida Governor Rick Scott is in route to Fort Lauderdale to be briefed on the situation, while U.S. Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that he was praying for the victims, as did President-elect Donald Trump.

    RAW Terminal 1 People Duck For Cover

    [MI] RAW Terminal 1 People Duck For Cover
    RAW video of people ducking for cover after a second incident erupted at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood Int'l Airport. (Published 23 minutes ago)
    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices