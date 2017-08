Officials said one person was injured in a personal watercraft crash near Star Island.

A person was hospitalized after a crash involving a personal watercraft near Star Island Monday, Miami Beach Fire officials said.

Officials said the man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he was in stable condition. The cause of the crash was unknown.

Miami Beach Police said the crash was causing some delays on I-395 westbound.

No other information was immediately known.

