Miami Beach Man Arrested, Charged With Making Death Threats Against Donald Trump
Miami Beach Man Arrested, Charged With Making Death Threats Against Donald Trump

    Miami-Dade Police Department

    A Miami Beach man is behind bars after making an online threat to kill President-elect Donald Trump.

    50-year-old Dominic Puopolo was arrested Tuesday and charged with making the threat on his Twitter account. In a video posted Monday, Puopolo posted a video saying he would be at the inauguration of Trump on Friday in Washington D.C. and would kill him.

    Miami Beach Police arrested Puopolo after seeing him leaving a fast food restaurant on Washington Avenue Tuesday afternoon, arresting him several blocks away.

    Puopolo later confessed to detectives that he did make the threats. He is currently being held on no bond.

