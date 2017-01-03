Miami Dolphins Announce Opponents For 2017 Season

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 06: Jordan Phillips #97 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after a play against the New York Jets at the Hard Rock Stadium on November 6, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

While the Miami Dolphins still have at least one game left in the 2016 NFL season, fans of the team now already know who the team will face come 2017.

The NFL announced Monday the opponents each team will face during the upcoming season. Exact dates and times will be announced in mid to late April.

The Dolphins will play each of their AFC East divisional foes – the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills – twice next year as usual.

As for the remaining home schedule, Miami will host the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans – as well as being the home team against the New Orleans Saints in a game being played in London, England.

The remaining away game schedule includes trips to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Balitmore Ravens. The Dolphins made trips to play both San Diego and Baltimore this past regular season.

Miami makes their return to the playoffs this weekend as they travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at 1 PM.