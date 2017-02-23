The Miami Dolphins honored six of the team’s all-time greats this week by allowing them to officially retire as members of the team.

All six players – including three Hall of Fame members in quarterbacks Dan Marino and Bob Griese along with offensive guard Larry Little – signed one day contracts Wednesday to “complete” their careers with the team they identify with.

Other alumni who signed the contracts include former wide receiver Nat Moore, defensive back Sam Madison and defensive end/linebacker Kim Bokamper. While all the members aside from Madison finished their career with the team, each technically retired as free agents.

“In this day and age, we try to get players to retire as Dolphins,” Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum said during the signing ceremony. “This means a lot to us, our legacy.”

For the players – a group with a combined two NFL MVP award, 14 All-Pro Selections and 25 Pro Bowl appearances – the day was truly special and one they will remember.

“This organization, the team, this city, football, it all means so much to me. It’s been my whole life besides family,” Marino said. “To sign a contract for a day, I’m very proud of it. I’ve been very proud my whole career to be a Dolphin and only a Dolphin and never play anywhere else.”

“The Miami Dolphins alumni are probably at the forefront of the league with the interaction between organization and the former players and this is just another step in that direction,” said Moore, who currently serves as a vice president for the team and oversees the Alumni Association.

The Dolphins have previously honored two other legends with the honor – linebacker Zach Thomas and offensive tackle Richmond Webb. Both those players finished their careers with others teams.