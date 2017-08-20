A 29-year-old Miami woman is behind bars Sunday after she reportedly pointed a gun at a family during an apparent road rage incident, police said.

Christina Bonner was arrested Saturday night and charged with improper exhibition of a firearm and possession of the two illegal substances.

The other driver, a 44-year-old North Miami resident, called the authorities just after 11 p.m. to report a woman had pointed a handgun at him, his wife and child, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office information report.

The victim said he and his family were traveling north on U.S. 1 in Key Largo when Bonner began tailgating and flashing her headlights at him. He said when Bonner finally passed his vehicle, she pointed a black handgun at him.

A deputy pulled over Bonner's vehicle at the 99 mile marker. There was another woman and a child in the vehicle with Bonner, according to MCSO.

A search of the vehicle turned up two handguns, according to the report. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also found in the vehicle.