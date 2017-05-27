Multiple Doral Businesses Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

A bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate multiple businesses in Doral on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Florida Design Center, located at 3395 NW 79th Ave., received an email stating there was a bomb, according to Doral spokesperson Carlos Arango.

Doral Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are investigating the situation and are asking people to avoid the area. Neighboring businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates on this developing story.

