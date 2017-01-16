One South Florida driver escaped injury after their vehicle crashed into a Deerfield Beach souvenir shop.

Police say the SUV got stuck in reverse and accelerated into the store off Ocean Drive and Northeast 2nd Street around 12:15 PM. Four people were inside, but no injuries were reported from either the shoppers or the driver.

The car missed a nearby restaurant, where BSO Fire Rescue said 50 people were sitting outside eating. No one there reported any injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and there have been no reports on any possible charges for the crash.