Thousands of people are expected to converge on the streets of Downtown for the Women's March in South Florida.

The event is called the Women's Rally in South Florida. It will be held Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Downtown Miami.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend that rally, which coincides with more than 600 women's marches being held across the world including the Women's March on Washington.

The event is free and open to the public, but organizers ask people to register online to give them an accurate headcount.

The rally will be emceed by philanthropist Tracy Wilson Mourning. Organizers said speakers will include women and men from local nonprofit sponsors, college professors and advocates of women's rights.

The march comes a day after anti-Trump protesters peacefully marched in Downtown Miami on Friday. The demonstrators began their march at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami before eventually making their way onto I-95 Northbound, causing traffic delays.

For more information on to event or other marches around the world click here.