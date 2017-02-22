Panthers' Win Streak Ends in Loss to Oilers

The Florida Panthers' winning streak came to an end with a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Florida entered the contest with a five-game winning streak, and fresh off franchise history. The Panthers went 5-0 on the recent road trip, which was the first time Florida had accomplished that feat ever. With this loss, the Panthers fell to 28-21-10 on the season.

With his team down one, Aleksander Barkov tied things up at the 21-second mark of the second period. The goal was the 15th of the season for Barkov and it came during a Florida power play. Assisting on the game-tying score were Aaron Ekblad and Jussi Jokinen.

Edmonton would take the lead again later in the period, before the Panthers tied it right back up. Colton Sceviour's eighth goal of the season had assists on it from Jokinen and Keith Yandle.

The Oilers answered back fast to take the lead, before Florida closed out the period with yet another goal. With only four ticks left on the clock, Jonathan Marchessault tied the game at three with his 18th goal of the season. The power play goal came with an assist from Yandle.

Edmonton scored the game-winner at the 12:02 mark of the third period. James Reimer ended up with 30 saves in his 34 chances.

The homestand will continue on Friday when Florida hosts the Calgary Flames at 7:30 p.m.