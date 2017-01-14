Pet of the Week: Hero

Our pet of the week is Hero, a 1 year old Terrier mix, who is looking for her forever home! (Published 2 hours ago)

Allison Nash with Humane Society of Greater Miami stopped by NBC 6 on Saturday with Hero, and she really is one! She says Hero saved two other dogs from drowning in a pool. Hero is playful, loving, and easygoing.

Hero would make a great pet for a family with kids or a single person. She gets along great with everyone and plays nicely with other dogs

If you're interested in Hero or other animals up for adoption, contact Humane Society of Greater Miami at (305)-696-0800.

