Police-Involved Shooting at Miami International Airport; Terminal Closed
Police-Involved Shooting at Miami International Airport; Terminal Closed

    Baris Gulec‏
    A passenger took a photo of the swarm of police cars after an officer-involved shooting was reported at Miami International Airport Thursday.

    A police-involved shooting was reported at Miami International Airport Thursday evening, Miami-Dade police said.

    The incident forced officials to temporarily close Terminal J. The shooting involved a single suspect and Miami-Dade police, the airport tweeted.

    The suspect was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. The suspect's condition is unknown. 

    No other information was available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago
