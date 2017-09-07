A police-involved shooting was reported at Miami International Airport Thursday evening, Miami-Dade police said.
The incident forced officials to temporarily close Terminal J. The shooting involved a single suspect and Miami-Dade police, the airport tweeted.
The suspect was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. The suspect's condition is unknown.
No other information was available.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago