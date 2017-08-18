A woman left a Deerfield Beach McDonald's with her order and an iPad that was on the counter. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017)

The woman caught on surveillance video stealing an iPad from a Deerfield Beach McDonald’s returned the device with an apology note, police said.



Surveillance video from the June 12 incident showed the woman place her order and leave the register. Shortly thereafter, a man approached the counter and set down his iPad and sweater, authorities said.

When he went to use the soda machine, the man left the iPad on the counter. He remained near the machine to wait for his food when the woman is seen on video picking up her happy meal. As the woman walked toward the exit, she noticed the device and grabbed it even though the man was nearby, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.



Days after surveillance video from the incident was released, an unidentified man, wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses and keeping his head down, walked into the fast-food restaurant, according to BSO.

Deputies say the man placed a small, blue gift bag on the counter and walked out.

The restaurant manager opened the bag and discovered the stolen iPad with a hand written note that said, “To whom it may concern, this was an honest mistake. I am returning iPad to manager of McDonald’s. iPad that belongs to Daniel Rodriguez.”

The manager notified BSO, and authorities returned the iPad to its rightful owner on Tuesday.

Detectives still don’t know the identity of the thief.

Anyone who can provide information should call BSO at 954-480-4287. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).