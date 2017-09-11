NBC 6's Julia Bagg shows us how officials are trying to keep the area clear as crews and even the National Guard are making their way down to help rebuild.

Roadblock Remains For Those Trying to Get to Keys

Those trying to return to the Florida Keys in the wake of Hurricane Irma are finding one giant roadblock – as deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol are not allowing them to do so.

Officers are positioned on U.S. 1 just south of Florida City, only allowing essential emergency personnel to go through. The Florida Department of Transportation tweeted Monday afternoon that the road will be closed until assessment of the road and 42 bridges between Florida City and Key West is complete.





Frustrated residents being turned away from their homes are fuming at being kept out.

"My house is 20 miles from here," said Warren Stencer. "This is just a bunch of baloney."

Shelby Bentley lives where the eye wall hit - on Cudjoe Key.

"Somebody tells me my house is gone, I don't have to go back," Bentley said.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies and the FHP are blocking the road while the National Guard clears the roads and engineers make sure the bridges have not been damaged by the storms.

Bentley said this is the first time he evacuated for a hurricane in 40 years.

"It'll be my last time, I ain't evacuating again,” he said.