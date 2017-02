Police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night in a Northeast Miami-Dade warehouse that left three people dead.

Officers received calls of shots being fired shortly before 10 p.m. near NE 184th Terrace and 1st Court. Once inside, they discovered the bodies of those who had been shot and killed.

Police continue their investigation and have not released any details on those who were killed.

