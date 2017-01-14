Woman Abducted as Baby From Jacksonville Hospital 18 Years Ago Reunited with Father | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 News
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Woman Abducted as Baby From Jacksonville Hospital 18 Years Ago Reunited with Father

Aiken said he never gave up hope of one day seeing his daughter again

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Composite images of Kamiyah Mobley and the suspect in her kidnapping.

    The woman abducted as a baby from a Jacksonville hospital nearly 18 years ago was reunited with her biological father on Saturday.

    Craig Aiken, Mobley's biological father, drove up from Jacksonville, Florida, to Walterboro, South Carolina to meet his daughter for the first time.

    "Just for anybody that's lost hope, just keep hope alive, just keep praying, keep fighting," he said. "If it happened to me, it can happen to anybody."

    Kamiyah Mobley was found alive and well in South Carolina, Jacksonville sheriff’s deputies announced at a news conference on Friday. Deputies arrested 51-year-old Gloria Williams on charges that include kidnapping. Williams was arrested at her Walterboro home.

    Craig Aiken was reunited with biological daughter after 18 years.
    Photo credit: WLTV

    After the reunion, Craig Aiken came out of the police station and shared his thoughts on the touching encounter.

    "First meeting was beautiful, it was wonderful. It couldn't have went no better," Aiken said. "She was glad to meet us."

    Aiken said he never gave up hope of one day seeing his daughter again.

    "Just keep fighting, keep your head up, just keep praying, keep pushing, it's gonna happen one day."

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices