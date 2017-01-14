Composite images of Kamiyah Mobley and the suspect in her kidnapping.

The woman abducted as a baby from a Jacksonville hospital nearly 18 years ago was reunited with her biological father on Saturday.

Craig Aiken, Mobley's biological father, drove up from Jacksonville, Florida, to Walterboro, South Carolina to meet his daughter for the first time.

"Just for anybody that's lost hope, just keep hope alive, just keep praying, keep fighting," he said. "If it happened to me, it can happen to anybody."

Kamiyah Mobley was found alive and well in South Carolina, Jacksonville sheriff’s deputies announced at a news conference on Friday. Deputies arrested 51-year-old Gloria Williams on charges that include kidnapping. Williams was arrested at her Walterboro home.

Photo credit: WLTV

After the reunion, Craig Aiken came out of the police station and shared his thoughts on the touching encounter.

"First meeting was beautiful, it was wonderful. It couldn't have went no better," Aiken said. "She was glad to meet us."

Aiken said he never gave up hope of one day seeing his daughter again.

"Just keep fighting, keep your head up, just keep praying, keep pushing, it's gonna happen one day."