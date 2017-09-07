Hurricane Jose to Give Irma-Battered Islands Another Lashing

The estimated path of Hurricane Jose by the National Hurricane Center on Sept. 7, 2017.

Hurricane Jose, now a Category 3 storm, is a "major hurricane," according to the National Hurricane Center, and it is expected to bring wind and rain when it brushes by the northern Leeward Islands — the same ones just ravaged by Irma.

As of 5 p.m. ET, it had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and was moving west-northwest at 18 mph and was located about 590 miles east of the Lesser Antilles islands. Irma is not expected to make landfall, but the National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for the dual-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda.

Barbuda, the smaller of the two islands with roughly 1,800 residents, was particularly hard-hit by Irma.



In addition to the hurricane watch for Jose, a tropical storm watch is in effect for numerous other Caribbean islands, including Anguilla and Saint Kitts.

