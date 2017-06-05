2 of 3 London Attackers Identified After Neighbors Reportedly Raised Concerns | NBC 6 South Florida
2 of 3 London Attackers Identified After Neighbors Reportedly Raised Concerns

    British Prime Minister Theresa May responds to the terror attacks in London that killed at least seven people.

    (Published Sunday, June 4, 2017)

    Neighbors of Khuram Shazad Butt, one of the alleged assailants in Saturday's London terror attack, have told Reuters they reported him to authorities at least twice after he attempted to convert their children to radical Islam in a local park.

    Seven people were killed and 48 wounded in the attack on Saturday night, with three alleged attackers killed by police. Police on Monday identified Butt and a second attacker, Rachid Redouane, both from the town of Barking in east London.

    NBC security analyst Duncan Gardham told NBC News that Butt, 27, was part of a radical group in East London that supports ISIS. Butt had attracted concern from friends and neighbors.

    "I said: 'These four people, they don't look right to me. They look like they are radicalizing the kids. I don't like it,'" neighbor Erica Gasparri told Reuters.

    Published at 5:17 AM EDT on Jun 5, 2017 | Updated 36 minutes ago
