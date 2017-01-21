Women's March Mosaic: Social Posts from Washington, DC

The day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in rallies and marches across the globe in support of women's rights. The largest such march was in Washington D.C., where authorities estimated 500,000 gathered. The above mosiac shows social posts from people at the march, overlaid on a photo of the crowd itself. Were you there tweeting? Use the 'Find Yourself' tool to find your post or click on the faces to see posts by others.