Alexander brothers make initial appearance in federal court

In a case that has drawn national attention because of its lurid allegations, the twin brothers accused of raping multiple women, Oren and Alon Alexander, were in federal court Friday to be arraigned.

“Today was the initial appearance for the Alexander twins,” said attorney Howard Srebnick, who represents Alon Alexander.

The brothers had already been charged in state court, and on Friday they were moved from the county jail to the federal courthouse.

With their parents watching from the gallery, Oren and Alon Alexander heard the federal magistrate judge read the charges against them: conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking using force or coercion.

Prosecutors say along with their older brother, Tal Alexander, the brothers used their wealth to prey on multiple women and to conceal their crimes for years.

“They want a fair trial, they want to show the world that they are not guilty of the accusations, take note, take note, the indictment alleges two victims and two victims only, one from 2011 who never reported having been a victim of a crime for 13 years; the other alleged victim, from 2016, did not report ever having been a victim for eight years," Srebnick said to reporters after the hearing.

Federal prosecutors asked the judge to hold the brothers in pre-trial detention, arguing that they are a danger to the community and a risk to flee the country. A hearing on that issue will be held on Dec. 30.

“On December 30th we’ll be back to prove that neither of them, as well as their older brother Tal, are flight risks, that they will appear in court, that they will follow all the court orders,” Srebnick said.

Tal Alexander is currently in state custody, and a friend of the brothers who is also allegedly involved in the crimes turned himself in as well.