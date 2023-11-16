Bring Joy Into A Child's Life, By Donating To The NBC6 & Telemundo 51 Caravan Of Joy Toy Drive

The 26th Annual NBC6 and Telemundo 51 Caravan of Joy Toy Drive is officially accepting donations NOW through December 15th.

To donate, please purchase a new, unwrapped toy in its original packaging suitable for infants and children 0-12 years old and teens 13-18 years old. Please do not donate toy guns (including water pistols), swords or any other toys that depict violence.

WAYS TO DONATE:

Online:

For your convenience select toys from our Amazon Wish List and Target Wish List and have them shipped directly to us. Donations must be received by December 15th to make it in time for the holidays.

Ship to:

NBC 6 Caravan of Joy

15000 SW 27th Street

Miramar, FL 33027

Drop off at these participating Simon Malls locations:

If you would prefer to drop off your donations, you may visit any of the following locations:

Dadeland Mall at Coach store: 7535 N. Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33156. Click here for holiday hours.

The Falls at Arcade Time Entertainment: 8888 Southwest 136 Street, Miami, FL 33176. Click here for holiday hours.

Sawgrass Mills at Guest Services near Burlington: 12801 W. Sunrise Boulevard, Sunrise, FL 33323. Click here for holiday hours.

Caravan of Joy Night with the Florida Panthers:

Caravan of Joy Night with the Florida Panthers on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023

Once again, the Florida Panthers have partnered with us to collect toys for Caravan of Joy. Bring a new unwrapped toy to the Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, FL 33323, on December 2nd, from when the Florida Panthers take on the New York Islanders.

The game begins at 6:00 p.m. and fans are encouraged to donate toys on the JetBlue Tarmac from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Breakfast with Santa at Dadeland Mall:

Enjoy breakfast bites and holiday fun with an appearance from Santa himself from 10am-11am, followed by a parade to the Santa set for more activities until 12PM! Plus the first 100 children in line will receive a gift bag with a LEGO mini build. You must RSVP in advance for the event.

A donation of one (1) new unwrapped toy per family to benefit the NBC6/Telemundo 51 Caravan of Joy Toy Drive is required to attend.

After the breakfast, reserve your spot for photos with Santa here!

The Caravan of Joy Toy Drive provides toys to children in need through wonderful local organizations including:

• Good Shepherd Child Development Center

• Redland Christian Migrant Association

• Sagrada Familia Child Development Center

• Hialeah Housing Authority

• ChildNet

• Children’s Services Council of Broward County

• Center for Family & Child Enrichment

• His House Children’s Home

• Forever Family

• Kakes 4 Kids

• Toys for Tots

Special thanks to our partners Simon Malls, Florida Panthers, Toys for Tots and Roy's Delivery Service