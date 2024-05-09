Suspect rescued after jumping into waterway following police pursuit in Miami-Dade

A suspect had to be rescued by officers after they jumped into a waterway a following a police pursuit of a stolen car in Miami-Dade Thursday afternoon.

Aerial footage showed law enforcement including Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol pursuing the vehicle, a silver Honda sedan, on the Palmetto Expressway southbound.

The Honda eventually stopped near Northwest 25th Street in Doral, where the suspect jumped into the waterway.

Multiple officers were seen jumping into the water to help pull the person out. The person was placed in handcuffs and taken to a police car.

The vehicle had been stolen earlier from Honda of South Miami, the business confirmed.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.